Saudi Arabia's New Umrah Visa Rules: Essential Step Mecca Pilgrims Need To Take Before Every Visit

A visa that lets pilgrims return to Saudi Arabia multiple times in a year sounds like the kind of travel convenience many Umrah travellers have been waiting for. But there is an important catch. Saudi Arabia has clarified that holding a valid one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa does not mean pilgrims can simply arrive whenever they wish. A fresh service package and Umrah permit are required for every visit.

The multiple-entry Umrah visa, introduced in July, remains valid for 365 days from the date it is issued. During this period, eligible pilgrims can enter Saudi Arabia more than once.

What pilgrims need to do before every visit

According to Gulf News, The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that pilgrims must book an approved service package through a licensed Umrah service provider on the Nusuk platform before each trip. The package must correspond with the dates of the planned visit and cannot extend beyond the remaining validity of the visa.

A separate Umrah permit is also mandatory. Pilgrims need to obtain it through the Nusuk app before travelling to Saudi Arabia, and the permit dates must match the dates covered by their approved service package. In other words, a visa that is still valid is not, by itself, enough to make another Umrah trip.

For first-time applicants, the process starts with purchasing an approved service package through Nusuk. The visa application can then be submitted, followed by the required checks and procedures. Travellers must also continue to meet Saudi Arabia's other entry and travel eligibility requirements.

A 365-day visa does not mean a year-long stay

One detail travellers should keep in mind is the total time spent in the country across all visits cannot exceed 90 days.The one-year validity refers to the period during which multiple entries are allowed, not the amount of time a pilgrim can remain in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry's clarification is aimed at making the process clearer for pilgrims while ensuring that accommodation, transport and other services are arranged for each visit. It also means travellers planning more than one Umrah trip in a year will need to repeat the booking and permit process before returning.

For pilgrims planning their journeys well in advance, the new system offers greater flexibility, but checking the latest Nusuk requirements before every trip will be essential.