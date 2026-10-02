'Fake News': Saudi On 'Suicide Bomber' Video From Mecca Mosque

Saudi Arabia has denied reports of a suspected suicide bombing attempt at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, with the kingdom saying the incident involved a man trying to harass passersby. Taking to X, Saudi's General Directorate of Public Security said the man has been arrested for causing panic and fear among pilgrims.

"Security authorities in the holy capital arrested a person for harassing passersby and spreading fear and panic among them, and he was dealt with immediately," the statement posted on X read.

"The security authorities confirm that there is no truth to the claims being circulated regarding the incident," it added.

The authorities also said the kingdom's security agencies have launched a probe into the incident.

The remarks came after a video went viral on social media showing the security units at the Grand Mosque in Mecca trying to tackle and subdue a man who appeared to carry a black bag.

Media outlets, including RT, reported that the suspect in the video was a suicide bomber who attempted to detonate an explosive vest inside the Kaaba in Mecca, but the device failed.

Kaaba is the cuboid building at the centre of the Masjid al-Haram mosque in Mecca and serves as the holiest site and direction of prayer (qibla) in Islam.

Houthi Attack on Saudi

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have struck an electricity distribution station in the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition said, sparking strong condemnation from the Muslim world. The Saudi-led coalition said a drone struck Medina's Taibah electricity distribution station, which provides power to the Prophet's Mosque, as the Houthis denied involvement.

Medina, the burial place of the Prophet Mohammed and home to the Prophet's Mosque, is one of Islam's holiest cities alongside Mecca.

The alleged attack came as fighting intensified in Yemen, where government forces said they carried out attacks on Houthi targets.