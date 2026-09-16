Houthi Threat Reaches Mecca, Pakistan Hides Behind 'Ops' To Avoid Saudi Fight

For the first time in history, the Islamic holy city of Mecca was put on emergency alert, warning of a possible aerial attack as fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebel group intensified. Though the alert was lifted within minutes, it has sparked outrage across the Muslim world and deepened the conflict roiling the region.

It has also laid bare the fractures within the much-talked-about Mecca pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey as Riyadh turned to Tel Aviv for help after Islamabad backed out of the fight in self-interest.

The Unlikely Alliance

Israeli media reported that Israel and Saudi Arabia have held talks mediated by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), where Riyadh sought Tel Aviv's help to defend itself against Houthi attacks through intelligence assistance, as cited by The Jerusalem Post.

Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have formal ties, as the kingdom has not joined the Abraham Accords, maintaining that formal normalisation with Tel Aviv requires a clear, irreversible path toward Palestinian statehood. Despite that, the report said the kingdom had to seek Israel's assistance focused on intelligence support to develop a broader picture of Houthi military deployments in the area and identify potential plans for future operations.

Unkept Promises

This came after Islamabad avoided joining Saudi Arabia in military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, saying the newly signed Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was still being firmed up and should not yet be viewed in terms of its operationalisation.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper last week reported that Pakistan's Foreign Office stressed that the possibility of Pakistani forces striking Houthi targets inside Yemen was, at present, only a hypothetical situation. However, after backlash over the stance, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said any attack on Saudi Arabia could activate the Mecca Defence Alliance.

He said he is unaware whether Riyadh has reached out to Islamabad, but reiterated that "we are bound to help or react according to the agreement."

Hollow Words

Islamabad, meanwhile, sent a word of 'condemnation' over Houthis making holy Mecca a possible target. In a post on X, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he "condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah."

He gave a "salute" to the "extraordinary vigilance, courage, and professionalism of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, for their swift and heroic action", but did not commit to any possible help for the kingdom.

"Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the defence of its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain - a duty that every Pakistani carries close to their heart," he added.

Self-Interests

The fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen represents the first major test of the mutual defence alliance that was signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey last month, adding to a pre-existing pact between Islamabad and Riyadh. Under the arrangement, an armed attack on any one of the three countries is to be regarded as an attack on all.

Pakistani officials reportedly worry the Houthi threat is more likely to draw Islamabad into a war than Iranian missile strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure were earlier this year.

Reuters in July reported that Pakistani soldiers were deployed near the Saudi border with Yemen, increasing their direct exposure.

Defence deals with Gulf nations have been a key part of Pakistan's plans to boost its fledgling economy after years of crisis and have often been accompanied by parallel or subsequent talks about Gulf investments.

However, Pakistan also relies on oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea -- routes that Iran and the Houthis have shown they can disrupt -- giving Islamabad reason to avoid alienating Tehran even as it deepens ties with the Gulf.

The New Frontier in the Middle East

Since July, Houthis have carried out attacks against Saudi military and energy infrastructure and have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and around the strategically important Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, further raising concerns over security along the key maritime route against the backdrop of the wider conflict in the Middle East.

Houthis, however, rejected Saudi's claim that the group launched a drone towards the holy city of Mecca, calling the allegation "fabrications and lies" and asserting that its operations target Saudi military and oil facilities away from Islamic holy sites.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree called out the Al Saud regime of Saudi Arabia, calling the attempt a deception, while denying that the rebel group posed a threat to the holy sites.

Saree said Houthi operations were directed at "its oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites."

The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening before it entered the prohibited airspace around the holy city.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a "hostile and terrorist act" and said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a "red line." Al-Malki said the incident was the second attempt to target Mecca, referring to a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

Rejecting Riyadh's account, Saree alleged that Saudi aircraft had carried out more than 450 airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces during the week. He said the strikes involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif and claimed they had caused civilian casualties.

Saree also claimed that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile. He further said Houthi forces conducted a defensive operation against two Saudi formations of F-15 and Typhoon aircraft searching for the wreckage of the aircraft, forcing them to retreat.