Pak Ship Collides With Indian Navy Unit, Delhi Summons Islamabad's Top Envoy

New Delhi has lodged a strong protest after a Pakistani naval ship collided with an Indian Navy vessel in international waters. The Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission to highlight what it called the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the incident took place in international waters and did not cause any major damage.

It is not clear when exactly the incident took place, but the Ministry noted the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the 1991 agreement between India and Pakistan governing advance notice of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.

"The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan was advised to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents," it said.

The Pakistani diplomat was asked to further convey India's contensions to the concerned authorities in Islamabad that all military units should exercise due care and follow the provisions of relevant bilateral agreements.

"The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the statement added.