CLAT 2027 Registration: Check The List Of Participating National Law Universities

CLAT 2027 registration begins for admission to NLUs across India. (NLSIU in left, RGNUL in Right)
The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the application process for CLAT 2027 through its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who want to study at the top National Law Universities can apply till October 31, 2026. They can get admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026. The entrance test is accepted by 26 NLUs and several other affiliated law institutions across the country.
CLAT 2027: List of Participating Universities
Candidates who qualify in CLAT 2027 can apply for admission to the following participating NLUs:
- National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
- NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
- National Law Institute University, Bhopal
- The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
- National Law University, Jodhpur
- Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
- Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
- Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow
- Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
- Chanakya National Law University, Patna
- National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
- National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
- National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi
- Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam
- National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati
- Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchirappalli
- Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
- Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
- Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
- Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
- Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur
- Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj
- National Law University, Tripura, Agartala
- GNLU Silvassa Campus, Silvassa
- National Law University Meghalaya (NLU Meghalaya), Shillong
How To Apply For CLAT 2027 Registration?
- Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/.
- Click on the register link.
- Register using the required personal details.
- Fill in the online application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the last date to avoid technical issues or last-minute delays.
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