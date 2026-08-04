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CLAT 2027 Registration: Check The List Of Participating National Law Universities

CLAT 2027 registration has started. The entrance test is accepted by 26 NLUs and several other affiliated law institutions across the country.

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CLAT 2027 Registration: Check The List Of Participating National Law Universities
CLAT 2027 registration begins for admission to NLUs across India. (NLSIU in left, RGNUL in Right)

The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the application process for CLAT 2027 through its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who want to study at the top National Law Universities can apply till October 31, 2026. They can get admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026. The entrance test is accepted by 26 NLUs and several other affiliated law institutions across the country.

CLAT 2027: List of Participating Universities

Candidates who qualify in CLAT 2027 can apply for admission to the following participating NLUs:

  1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
  2. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
  3. National Law Institute University, Bhopal
  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
  5. National Law University, Jodhpur
  6. Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
  7. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
  8. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow
  9. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
  10. Chanakya National Law University, Patna
  11. National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi
  12. National Law University Odisha, Cuttack
  13. National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi
  14. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam
  15. National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati
  16. Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchirappalli
  17. Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
  18. Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
  19. Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
  20. Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
  21. Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur
  22. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat
  23. Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj
  24. National Law University, Tripura, Agartala
  25. GNLU Silvassa Campus, Silvassa
  26. National Law University Meghalaya (NLU Meghalaya), Shillong

How To Apply For CLAT 2027 Registration?

  • Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/.
  • Click on the register link.
  • Register using the required personal details.
  • Fill in the online application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the last date to avoid technical issues or last-minute delays.

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