CLAT 2027 Registration: Check The List Of Participating National Law Universities

The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the application process for CLAT 2027 through its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who want to study at the top National Law Universities can apply till October 31, 2026. They can get admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. The CLAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on December 6, 2026. The entrance test is accepted by 26 NLUs and several other affiliated law institutions across the country.

CLAT 2027: List of Participating Universities

Candidates who qualify in CLAT 2027 can apply for admission to the following participating NLUs:

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad National Law Institute University, Bhopal The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata National Law University, Jodhpur Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala Chanakya National Law University, Patna National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi National Law University Odisha, Cuttack National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam National Law University and Judicial Academy, Guwahati Tamil Nadu National Law University, Tiruchirappalli Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat Dr. Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj National Law University, Tripura, Agartala GNLU Silvassa Campus, Silvassa National Law University Meghalaya (NLU Meghalaya), Shillong

How To Apply For CLAT 2027 Registration?

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2027/.

Click on the register link.

Register using the required personal details.

Fill in the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the last date to avoid technical issues or last-minute delays.