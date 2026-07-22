CLAT 2027 Notification Out: Exam On December 6, Registration From August 3

CLAT 2027 Notification Out: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on Wednesday released the CLAT 2027 notification, announcing the exam date, registration schedule, and confirming that there will be no changes to the syllabus or exam pattern for this year's examination.

According to the notification, CLAT 2027 will be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The online application process for CLAT 2027 will begin on August 3, 2026, and remain open until October 31, 2026.

The notification follows the resolutions adopted at the Annual Meeting of the Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs, held on July 18, 2026, regarding the CLAT Expert Committee Report 2026.

No Changes To CLAT 2027 Syllabus, Exam Pattern

The Governing Body has decided that there will be no changes to the syllabus or the pattern/sections of the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) question papers for CLAT 2027. However, the CLAT 2027 Convenor and all paper setters will consider and implement, wherever feasible, the recommendations of the CLAT Expert Committee Report regarding the format and quality of questions.

CLAT Expert Committee Report To Be Open For Public Feedback



The Consortium will publish the CLAT Expert Committee Report on its official website to invite feedback and suggestions from experts, students, and the general public.

Stakeholders can submit their feedback through the online form available on the Consortium's website by August 31, 2026.

Recommendations to Be Considered for CLAT 2028

The notification also stated that during a meeting convened by the President of the Consortium of NLUs at the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, on May 17, 2026, it was resolved that the Office of the Chief Justice of India would constitute a committee to further examine the recommendations of the Expert Committee Report.



The Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs will coordinate with the proposed committee and consider both the Expert Committee's recommendations and public feedback while preparing for CLAT 2028.