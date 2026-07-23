CLAT 2027: Undergraduate Postgraduate Syllabus And Exam Pattern Unchanged

Students preparing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 will not have to worry about any major changes this year. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) have confirmed that the syllabus and exam pattern for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will remain the same.

The decision was taken during the Consortium's Governing Body meeting held on July 18, 2026. According to the official announcement, CLAT 2027 will continue with the existing syllabus and question sections.

While the overall exam pattern will not change, the Consortium said the CLAT 2027 Convenor and paper setters may adopt some recommendations from the CLAT Expert Committee Report 2026 to improve the quality and format of questions, wherever possible.

The Expert Committee Report will also be uploaded on the official website so that legal professionals, students and other stakeholders can review it and share their suggestions. The online feedback window will remain open until August 31, 2026, and the feedback received will help shape future changes to the examination.

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CLAT UG 2027 Exam Pattern

The CLAT UG 2027 exam will continue to follow the existing format.

The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the paper.

The question paper will have 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Each correct answer will carry one mark.

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The paper will include questions from the following five sections:

English Language

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

The Consortium also indicated that any major reforms suggested by the Expert Committee are likely to be introduced from CLAT 2028, giving aspirants appearing in 2027 a chance to prepare without adapting to a new syllabus or exam pattern.