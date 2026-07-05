CLAT 2027 Registration Likely To Begin Soon; Check Eligibility, Key Dates

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 is expected to begin soon. Candidates who wish to take admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities (NLUs) and other institutions should keep an eye on the official notification.

The official registration dates and examination schedule for CLAT 2027 are yet to be announced. Once released, candidates will be able to complete their application online through the official CLAT website.

CLAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria

For Undergraduate (UG) Courses

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO and OCI candidates should have secured at least 45 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

SC and ST candidates should have obtained a minimum of 40 per cent marks.

Students appearing for their Class 12 board examinations in 2027 will also be eligible to apply, provided they meet the admission requirements at the time of counselling.

For Postgraduate (PG) Courses

Candidates must hold an LLB degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

General, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO and OCI candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks.

SC and ST candidates should have obtained 45 per cent marks.

Final-year LLB students can also apply, subject to fulfilling the eligibility conditions before admission.

CLAT 2027 Registration

The application process is expected to be conducted entirely online. Candidates will have to register using a valid email ID and mobile number, fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Applicants are advised to keep important documents ready, including:

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Recent passport-size photograph

Signature

Valid identity proof

Category or PwD certificate (if applicable)

What is CLAT?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB programmes and LLM courses offered by participating National Law Universities (NLUs) across India. Several private universities and affiliated institutions also accept CLAT scores for admissions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CLAT website for updates regarding the registration process, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other important announcements.