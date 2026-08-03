CLAT 2027 Registration Begins: Apply By October 31, Check Direct Link And Eligibility Criteria

CLAT 2027 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the application process for the CLAT 2027 exam today, August 3, 2026, through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can apply to get admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating NLUs. The last date to submit applications is October 31, 2026. The CLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026, in offline mode. The CLAT scores will be accepted by 24 National Law Universities and more than 60 law schools.

Who is Eligible for CLAT 2027 Registration?

Candidates must meet the following criteria for UG and PG courses before applying:

Eligibility Criteria for UG Courses

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 45% marks. SC, ST, or PwD candidates have to secure 40% marks or equivalent.

Eligibility Criteria for PG Courses

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, or NRI categories must have passed LLB with at least 50% marks or its equivalent grade. SC, ST, or PwD candidates need 45% marks. Candidates who are appearing for final year graduation exams are also eligible to apply.

How to Fill the CLAT Application Form 2027?

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2027.

Complete registration with the required details.

Fill in the details in the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Documents Required For CLAT 2027 Registration

The following are the documents required for CLAT 2027 registration:

Recent passport size photograph

Signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to complete the application process as soon as possible to avoid last-minute issues.