CAT 2026 Registration Begins: Exam On November 29, Check Application Fee And Eligibility

CAT 2026 Registration: The IIM Indore has opened the application window for the CAT exam on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can submit the CAT application form till September 15, 2026, as per official information. The exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions across India. It will be conducted in approximately 170 cities. Candidates can apply for admission to the postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programmes of the IIMs using the CAT score.

How to Fill the CAT 2026 Application Form?

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on "Register" under the "New Candidate Registration" section.

Complete registration by filling up required details.

A user ID will be generated.

Log in using the generated user ID and password.

Complete the application form with the required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CAT 2026 Registration: Application Fee

The application fee for CAT has been increased this year. It is Rs 2700 for general candidates and Rs 1350 for SC, ST, or PwD candidates. Candidates can pay fees online through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Who Can Apply For CAT 2026?

To apply for CAT 2026, candidates should have completed their graduation with 50% marks from a recognized university. SC, ST, or PwD candidates need 45% marks. Those who are in their final year of graduation are also eligible. Candidates with a professional degree, such as CA, CS, CMA, or ICWAI can also apply.