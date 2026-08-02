CAT 2026 Registration Starts Tomorrow: Step-by-Step Guide To Fill Application Form

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to start the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration tomorrow, August 3. Interested management aspirants can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to fill and submit the CAT 2026 application form. As per official information, the registration window is expected to remain open till September 15, 2026. This year's CAT exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three sessions.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai stated in a press release: "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society." According to the official notification, the CAT 2026 will be conducted in approximately 170 cities. Students are advised to read the eligibility criteria laid out by the exam conducting body before filling out the application form to avoid disqualification at any stage of the exam.

READ MORE | CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria Explained: Registration Starts On August 3

CAT Registration Window Details, Test Cities

The CAT 2026 registration window will open at 10 am on August 3 and will close at 5 pm on September 15, 2026, as per the official schedule.

At the time of registration, candidates can select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities, subject to availability.

Steps To Register, How To Fill Application Form

Interested candidates can complete the CAT 2026 application process by registering to generate a unique user ID and password; logging in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form; entering details and making online payment to complete the application process.

Follow the steps given below to apply for CAT 2026:

Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in Click on the 'Register' button under the 'New Candidate Registration' To complete the registration process, generate the OTP, fill in all the details, and submit the declaration form Now, using the system generated user ID and password, login as a registered candidate" and fill out the CAT 2026 application form Fill in your personal details, academics, work experience, programmes, test cities, and submit the declaration form Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Applicants will receive a confirmation email following the payment. It is advisable to download and save the application form for future use.

As per the official press release candidates can download the CAT 2026 admit card from November 4 onwards. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the first week of January 2027, as per the official document. Applicants must also note that the CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027.