CLAT 2027 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Eligibility, Important Dates Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will begin the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 on August 3. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official CLAT website for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.

CLAT is one of the country's most popular law entrance examinations. It is conducted every year for admission to five-year integrated LLB courses and LLM programmes. Besides the NLUs, several private law universities and institutions also use CLAT scores for admissions.

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should keep all the necessary documents ready before filling out the application form. These include academic certificates, a recent passport-size photograph, signature and a valid photo identity proof. Applicants should also read the eligibility criteria, reservation rules, fee details and other instructions mentioned in the official information brochure before submitting the form.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2027

Visit the official CLAT website.

website. Click on the registration link for CLAT 2027.

Create an account using your email ID and mobile number.

Log in and fill in your personal, academic and communication details.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Admission to participating National Law Universities will be based on candidates' performance in the entrance examination, followed by the counselling process conducted by the Consortium. Seats will be allotted according to the candidate's rank, category and preferences submitted during counselling.

Since several universities outside the NLU system also accept CLAT scores, the examination offers students multiple admission opportunities across the country.