IIT Mandi Director Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited, Salary Rs 2.25 Lakh

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the post of Director at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their applications via post and email.

The Director will be appointed for a term of five years or until he/she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. The appointment will be made on the recommendation of a Search-cum-Selection Committee.

IIT Mandi Director Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Ph.D. and a first-class degree at the preceding level, preferably in Engineering. In exceptional cases, candidates with degrees in Science, Mathematics, or Management may also be considered.

The applicant should have an excellent academic record and a minimum of 10 years of teaching experience as a Professor in a reputed Engineering or Technology institute/university, along with experience in supervising PhD students.

In addition, candidates should have at least five years of administrative experience and demonstrate strong leadership skills. Candidates below 60 years of age as on the last date of application will be preferred.

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Salary of IIT Mandi Director

The selected candidate will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 2,25,000 along with allowances as per Government rules.

Application Procedure

Applicants must submit their resume in the prescribed format, highlighting their teaching, research, industry-academia collaboration, and administrative experience. They must also submit a two-page justification for their candidature and a two-page vision statement for IIT Mandi.

The duly filled application should reach the Ministry of Education by October 31, 2026, through Registered/Speed Post. At present, Laxmidhar Behera is the Director of IIT Mandi, and his current term expires in December 2026.