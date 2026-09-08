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Meghalaya, Assam Hold Meeting To Address Tourist Cab Operators' Issues

Issues raised by transport associations over difficulties faced by Meghalaya-based drivers while entering and travelling through Assam, particularly on routes to Guwahati, were discussed in the meeting.

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Meghalaya, Assam Hold Meeting To Address Tourist Cab Operators' Issues
During that meeting, taxi representatives raised concerns over difficulties

Senior state ministers on Tuesday chaired a follow-up meeting with representatives of the tourist taxi associations from Meghalaya and Assam to discuss long-standing grievances faced by transport operators travelling between the two states.

The Meghalaya government convened the meeting with the Assam and Meghalaya transport commissions. Issues raised by transport associations over difficulties faced by Meghalaya-based drivers while entering and travelling through Assam, particularly on routes to Guwahati, were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Assam Minister Atul Bora, and was attended by representatives of tourist taxi associations from both States along with government officials.

The meeting also sought to address concerns of tourist taxi operators and drivers from both States.

The high-level meeting followed an earlier discussion held on August 23 at the Meghalaya Secretariat, which was attended by senior Home Department officials, the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi, as well as representatives of tourist taxi associations.

During that meeting, taxi representatives raised concerns over difficulties allegedly faced by Meghalaya-based tourist taxi drivers after entering Assam. The government had described the concerns as serious and indicated that the matter would be taken up with the Assam Government.

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