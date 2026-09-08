Video: Houthis Lay Waste To Saudi Weapons Trucks, Riyadh Vows Response

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia-linked trucks that contained military equipment with ballistic missiles at a border crossing near Al-Wadiah, on the Saudi-Yemen border on Monday, Houthi Media reported.

According to the Yemen News Agency, the missiles were "locally manufactured" and that the Houthis surveilled Saudi camps and troops at Al-Wadiah camp and found a large number of vehicles with ammunition and weapons.

Footage captures the moment a fragmentation missile strikes trucks laden with military equipment, setting off a chain reaction of violent detonations and sending heavy plumes of smoke into the sky.

The video also showed the soldiers fleeing the camp amid massive explosions.

The flare-up in violence between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis after a four-year truce collapsed in July, came as tensions mounted between the United States and Iran and the wider Middle East conflict sent oil prices soaring as diplomatic negotiations stall.

Saudi Threatens Retaliation

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday threatened to hit back after a wave of missiles from Yemen's Houthis set oil facilities ablaze and wounded dozens, the rebels' heaviest attack in years.

The overnight attacks caused "temporary" shutdowns at oil sites and left 73 injured, Saudi authorities said, a reminder of the danger posed by the group across the southern Saudi border.

The Gulf Kingdom's Energy Ministry said multiple energy facilities and installations located within its southern province came under Houthi fire.

Read | 73 Injured In Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's Airports, Aramco Oil Sites

The accusation came as fighting intensified in Yemen, where the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government has launched a counteroffensive to retake territory from the Iran-backed Houthis rebels. Houthis accused Riyadh of carrying out strikes, including the deadly bombardment of a prison in which 11 people were killed.

Saudi Arabia will "take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty", a foreign ministry statement said, demanding a halt to the Houthi strikes and their attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, the Houthis, who hold much of northern Yemen and its main population centers, have launched attacks against Saudi Arabia, specifically targeting its vessels in the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies)