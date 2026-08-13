"Precise Hit": Houthis Claim Sunday's Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Refinery

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed a drone attack on an Aramco refinery in southern Saudi Arabia, the group's affiliated news agency Saba reported.

"A military source confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted an Aramco refinery in the Jizan region using two drones, achieving a precise hit by the grace of God," Saba reported, referring to Houthi forces.

The agency reported that the source said the strike was a response to a Saudi "violation of Yemeni airspace and the country's sovereignty in the Saada and Hajjah governorates".

The source said the Houthis would "respond decisively to any violation of the country's sovereignty or any act of aggression targeting the nation", according to Saba.

A years-long truce in Yemen's civil war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally-recognised government appeared to collapse last month as fighting between regional allies of the United States and Iran flared.

In July the Houthis announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia, hitting Saudi tankers in the Red Sea.

On Sunday, the Iran-backed Houthis said they had struck an oil facility on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast in response to incursions by drones from the Gulf monarchy into northwest Yemen.

The Houthi threat to shipping and Saudi oil facilities comes in parallel with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the central flashpoint between Tehran and Washington amid efforts to end the Middle East war, which was launched by the US and Israel in February.

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