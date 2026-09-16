Inside 'Special Campaign 5.0': Education Department Reviews 95% Physical Files

The Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, reviewed 95.2 per cent (2,04,859) of physical files and 87.46 per cent (62,564) of e-files under 'Special Campaign 5.0'. According to official information, around 1,159 sites were covered across the country under the campaign, making significant progress in reducing pendency, freeing 14,44,839 square feet of office space and improving record management.

DoHE also generated Rs 6.89 crore worth of revenue through scrap disposal, the official record stated. Over 3,312 files were digitised and 90,629 physical or electronic files were weeded out and closed.

According to government records, the campaign, organised from October 2 to 31, 2025, aimed to promote 'Swachhata' (cleanliness) across all offices, including autonomous organisations, by enhancing the cleanliness of government offices improving the overall workplace environment and reducing pendency matters in offices and Central funded Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

In a social media post on X, the Education Ministry mentioned:

"Under Special Campaign 5.0, Higher Education Department digitised over 3,312 files and weeded out/closed 90,629 physical and electronic files, strengthening efficiency in record management."

"Department now gears up to organise Special Campaign 6.0 from October 2 to 31, 2026," it added.

The ministry stated that DoHE is now set to actively participate in 'Special Campaign 6.0', from October 2 to 31, 2026, aimed at promoting 'Swachhata' across all offices, including autonomous organisations, by reducing pendency matters in offices and centrally funded HEIs, enhancing the cleanliness of government offices and improving the overall workplace environment.

The Special Campaign 6.0 will proceed in two phases: Preparatory Phase from September 15 to 30, 2026, followed by the Implementation Phase from October 2 to 31, 2026.

Special attention will be given to record management, disposal of outdated materials, and the beautification of offices, the ministry noted. According to the official report, in furtherance of the previous year's focus on the scientific management of e-waste, the campaign this year will emphasise on "effective collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste".