MTV VMAs 2024: Katy Perry's Performance Sealed With A Kiss From Fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom were absolute goals at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. Katy Perry received the MTV Video Vanguard Award after performing on stage. Introducing Katy ahead of the gig, Orlando Bloom said, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner, who brings that same love and joy to our family".

Katy Perry, thanking Orlando Bloom, said during the ceremony, "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded, celebrated and doing the dishes." See photos of the couple's PDA moment here:

Photo Credit: AFP

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents to a baby girl named Daisy Dove. The two got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They started dating in 2016 after meeting at Golden Globes after party. However, they broke up briefly in 2018.

Katy Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. However, the couple parted ways in 2012. The singer reportedly met The Lord Of The Rings actor in 2016 and started dating him. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Orlando Bloom has a son named Flynn with ex-wife and model Miranda Kerr. They were married from 2010 to 2013.