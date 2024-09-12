Advertisement

MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Check Out Full List Of Winners

Katy Perry was bestowed with the honorary Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs

Read Time: 5 mins
Share
MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Check Out Full List Of Winners
Image Instagrammed by Taylor Swift. (courtesy: TaylorSwift)
New Delhi:

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11. The annual musical extravaganza honours musicians for their contributions to the industry. Hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the event was attended by the who's who of the film and music world. Taylor Swift brought home the Best Collaboration award for her song Fortnight from her album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) featuring Post Malone. Trailing behind was Post Malone with 11 nominations, followed by Eminem with eight, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande with 7 each and SZA with six nominations. Sabrina Carpenter lifted the best Song of the Year trophy for Espresso. Katy Perry was bestowed with the honorary Video Vanguard Award.

Here is the full list of winners from the awards night: 

Video of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Ariana Grande – We can't be friends (wait for your love)
Billie Eilish – LUNCH
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Eminem – Houdini
SZA – Snooze

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA

Song of the Year
 

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD 'EM
Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Teddy Swims – Lose Control



Best New Artist

WINNER: Chappell Roan
Benson Boone
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla

Best Collaboration 

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy 
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
WINNER: Eminem – Houdini
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Gunna – fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – FE!N

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – Lifeline
Muni Long – Made For Me
WINNER: SZA – Snooze
Tyla – Water
Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monet – On My Mama

Best Alternative

WINNER: Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Hozier – Too Sweet
Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed
Linkin Park – Friendly Fire
Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – Legendary
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Green Day – Dilemma
Kings of Leon – Mustang
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – Human
U2 – Atomic City 

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven
WINNER: LISA – Rockstar
NCT Dream – Smoothie
NewJeans – Super Shy
Stray Kids – LALALALA
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu

Video For Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie)
Alexander Stewart – if you only knew
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best For Me
RAYE – Genesis.
Tyler Childers – In Your Love 

Best Trending Video

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – I LUV IT
Chappell Roan – HOT TO GO!
Charli XCX – Apple
Tinashe – Nasty 

Best Group

NSYNC
WINNER: SEVENTEEN
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
NCT Dream
NewJeans
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight 
Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER 
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Eminem – Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin &  Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
Hozier – Too Sweet
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) 
SZA – Saturn
Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY

VMAs Most Iconic Performance 

WINNER: Katy Perry – Roar
Beyoncé – Love on Top
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin & Hollywood
Eminem – Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am
Lady Gaga – Paparazzi
Madonna – Like a Virgin
Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 

MTV Push Performance of the Year

WINNER: June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY
August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes
September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum
October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars
November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU
December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama
January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones
February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control
March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova
April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa
May 2024: Laufey – Goddess
July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun
 
Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – Mil Veces
Bad Bunny – MONACO
KAROL G – MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN
Myke Towers – LALA
Peso Pluma & Anitta – BELLAKEO
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky
Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería

Best Afrobeats

WINNER: Tyla – Water
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Burna Boy – City Boys
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Usher & Pheelz – Ruin 

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Eminem – Houdini
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Best Cinematography 

WINNER: Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Charli XCX – Von dutch
Dua Lipa – Illusion
Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Editing 

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Anitta - Mil Veces
Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Eminem – Houdini
LISA – Rockstar
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Choreography

WINNER: Dua Lipa – Houdini
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
LISA – Rockstar
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky
Tate McRae – Greedy
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Eminem – Houdini
Ariana Grande – the boy is mine
Justin Timberlake – Selfish
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA 
Olivia Rodrigo – get him back!
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight 

Best Art Direction 

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight 
Charli XCX – 360
LISA - Rockstar
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right?
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please


 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
All You Need To Know About Linkin Park's Comeback And Lead Singer Emily Armstrong
MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Check Out Full List Of Winners
Nick Jonas Reveals He Chose Brother Kevin Over Joe To Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident
Next Article
Nick Jonas Reveals He Chose Brother Kevin Over Joe To Call Priyanka Chopra After Bike Accident
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com