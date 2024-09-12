MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Check Out Full List Of Winners

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11. The annual musical extravaganza honours musicians for their contributions to the industry. Hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the event was attended by the who's who of the film and music world. Taylor Swift brought home the Best Collaboration award for her song Fortnight from her album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) featuring Post Malone. Trailing behind was Post Malone with 11 nominations, followed by Eminem with eight, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande with 7 each and SZA with six nominations. Sabrina Carpenter lifted the best Song of the Year trophy for Espresso. Katy Perry was bestowed with the honorary Video Vanguard Award.
Here is the full list of winners from the awards night:
Video of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Ariana Grande – We can't be friends (wait for your love)
Billie Eilish – LUNCH
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Eminem – Houdini
SZA – Snooze
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Song of the Year
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD 'EM
Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Teddy Swims – Lose Control
Best New Artist
WINNER: Chappell Roan
Benson Boone
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones
Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best Pop
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Best Hip-Hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy
WINNER: Eminem – Houdini
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Gunna – fukumean
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – FE!N
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – Lifeline
Muni Long – Made For Me
WINNER: SZA – Snooze
Tyla – Water
Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage – Good Good
Victoria Monet – On My Mama
Best Alternative
WINNER: Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Hozier – Too Sweet
Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed
Linkin Park – Friendly Fire
Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)
Best Rock
Bon Jovi – Legendary
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Green Day – Dilemma
Kings of Leon – Mustang
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – Human
U2 – Atomic City
Best K-Pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven
WINNER: LISA – Rockstar
NCT Dream – Smoothie
NewJeans – Super Shy
Stray Kids – LALALALA
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu
Video For Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie)
Alexander Stewart – if you only knew
Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best For Me
RAYE – Genesis.
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best Trending Video
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – I LUV IT
Chappell Roan – HOT TO GO!
Charli XCX – Apple
Tinashe – Nasty
Best Group
NSYNC
WINNER: SEVENTEEN
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
NCT Dream
NewJeans
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Summer
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Eminem – Houdini
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be
Hozier – Too Sweet
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
SZA – Saturn
Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
WINNER: Katy Perry – Roar
Beyoncé – Love on Top
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin & Hollywood
Eminem – Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am
Lady Gaga – Paparazzi
Madonna – Like a Virgin
Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
MTV Push Performance of the Year
WINNER: June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY
August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes
September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum
October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars
November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU
December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama
January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones
February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control
March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova
April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa
May 2024: Laufey – Goddess
July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – Mil Veces
Bad Bunny – MONACO
KAROL G – MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN
Myke Towers – LALA
Peso Pluma & Anitta – BELLAKEO
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky
Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería
Best Afrobeats
WINNER: Tyla – Water
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song
Burna Boy – City Boys
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational
Tems – Love Me JeJe
Usher & Pheelz – Ruin
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
Eminem – Houdini
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Charli XCX – Von dutch
Dua Lipa – Illusion
Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Editing
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Anitta - Mil Veces
Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Eminem – Houdini
LISA – Rockstar
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Choreography
WINNER: Dua Lipa – Houdini
Bleachers – Tiny Moves
LISA – Rockstar
Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky
Tate McRae – Greedy
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Eminem – Houdini
Ariana Grande – the boy is mine
Justin Timberlake – Selfish
Megan Thee Stallion – BOA
Olivia Rodrigo – get him back!
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Art Direction
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Charli XCX – 360
LISA - Rockstar
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - BOA
Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right?
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please