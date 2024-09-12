MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Big, Check Out Full List Of Winners

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at the UBS Arena in New York City on September 11. The annual musical extravaganza honours musicians for their contributions to the industry. Hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the event was attended by the who's who of the film and music world. Taylor Swift brought home the Best Collaboration award for her song Fortnight from her album The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD) featuring Post Malone. Trailing behind was Post Malone with 11 nominations, followed by Eminem with eight, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande with 7 each and SZA with six nominations. Sabrina Carpenter lifted the best Song of the Year trophy for Espresso. Katy Perry was bestowed with the honorary Video Vanguard Award.



Here is the full list of winners from the awards night:



Video of the Year



WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Ariana Grande – We can't be friends (wait for your love)

Billie Eilish – LUNCH

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Eminem – Houdini

SZA – Snooze



Artist of the Year



WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA



Song of the Year



WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD 'EM

Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Teddy Swims – Lose Control





Best New Artist



WINNER: Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla



Best Collaboration



WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones

Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help



Best Pop



WINNER: Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae



Best Hip-Hop



Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy

WINNER: Eminem – Houdini

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Gunna – fukumean

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – FE!N



Best R&B



Alicia Keys – Lifeline

Muni Long – Made For Me

WINNER: SZA – Snooze

Tyla – Water

Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage – Good Good

Victoria Monet – On My Mama



Best Alternative



WINNER: Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Hozier – Too Sweet

Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed

Linkin Park – Friendly Fire

Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live)



Best Rock



Bon Jovi – Legendary

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Green Day – Dilemma

Kings of Leon – Mustang

WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – Human

U2 – Atomic City



Best K-Pop



Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven

WINNER: LISA – Rockstar

NCT Dream – Smoothie

NewJeans – Super Shy

Stray Kids – LALALALA

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu



Video For Good



WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture Barbie)

Alexander Stewart – if you only knew

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best For Me

RAYE – Genesis.

Tyler Childers – In Your Love



Best Trending Video



WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – Mamushi

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – I LUV IT

Chappell Roan – HOT TO GO!

Charli XCX – Apple

Tinashe – Nasty



Best Group



NSYNC

WINNER: SEVENTEEN

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT Dream

NewJeans

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Twenty One Pilots



Song of the Summer



WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be

Hozier – Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

SZA – Saturn

Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY



VMAs Most Iconic Performance



WINNER: Katy Perry – Roar

Beyoncé – Love on Top

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – Like a Virgin & Hollywood

Eminem – Real Slim Shady & The Way I Am

Lady Gaga – Paparazzi

Madonna – Like a Virgin

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me



MTV Push Performance of the Year



WINNER: June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY

August 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes

September 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum

October 2023: Benson Boone – In The Stars

November 2023: Coco Jones – ICU

December 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama

January 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones

February 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control

March 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova

April 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa

May 2024: Laufey – Goddess

July 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun



Best Latin



WINNER: Anitta – Mil Veces

Bad Bunny – MONACO

KAROL G – MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN

Myke Towers – LALA

Peso Pluma & Anitta – BELLAKEO

Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky

Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería



Best Afrobeats



WINNER: Tyla – Water

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song

Burna Boy – City Boys

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe

Usher & Pheelz – Ruin



Best Direction



WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

Eminem – Houdini

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Best Cinematography



WINNER: Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Charli XCX – Von dutch

Dua Lipa – Illusion

Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed

Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight



Best Editing



WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Anitta - Mil Veces

Ariana Grande – we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Eminem – Houdini

LISA – Rockstar

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso



Best Choreography



WINNER: Dua Lipa – Houdini

Bleachers – Tiny Moves

LISA – Rockstar

Rauw Alejandro – Touching The Sky

Tate McRae – Greedy

Troye Sivan – Rush



Best Visual Effects



WINNER: Eminem – Houdini

Ariana Grande – the boy is mine

Justin Timberlake – Selfish

Megan Thee Stallion – BOA

Olivia Rodrigo – get him back!

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight



Best Art Direction



Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Charli XCX – 360

LISA - Rockstar

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right?

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please



