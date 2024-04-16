Katy Perry Handles Wardrobe Malfunction On American Idol Set Like A Boss

Katy Perry in a still from the video. (courtesy: katyperry)

Singer-actress Katy Perry was in for an unpleasant surprise on the sets of American Idol when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the shoot. While filming the live episode, Katy Perry's top suddenly broke off from one side during contestant Roman Collins' performance, forcing the star to take cover behind a table. As Roman sang It's a Man's Man's Man's World, Katy Perry's upper garment came undone. Taking it in her stride, Katy Perry later told Roman Collins: “That song... um... broke my top off... I guess it is a woman's world!” referring to the title of the track he sang. Even as Katy Perry's co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie seemed shocked by what was happening, it was host Ryan Seacrest who first saw the singer struggling with her top, which can be described as a metal contraption. "Katy, don't cut yourself!" he told Katy Perry, referring to the sharp edges.

Things took a hilarious turn when Luke Bryan joked, "Ratings, ratings, ratings! Here we come ratings!” Luke said, causing Katy Perry to hide behind the judges' table. Katy then joined in on the joke and declared, "It's a family show!"

In a video shared on X by Katy Perry confirmed the wardrobe malfunction. In it, the singer is surrounded by her team, all working to fix the top. She then says, “I need my top to stay on. If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted." Singer Luke Bryan also briefly appears in the video, scissors in hand and ready to help – only to give up quite easily. Katy Perry is also seen placing a pillow to cover her torso at one point.

Along with the video, she wrote: “My top broke #idol.”

This is not the first time Katy Perry has had difficulty with a costume on the sets of American Idol. Earlier this month, she appeared on the show in a figure-hugging Bottega Veneta dress. While Katy looked like a rockstar on stage, she shared a video after the shoot in which the singer is seen struggling to get the dress off. “I can't get this dress off,” she says in the video, as she sinks into a chair, defeated. While someone in the background suggests that they “can cut it off,” Katy asserts that “you just can't cut Bottega."

In the caption, Katy Perry wrote: “We've been cutting kids on #idol but you can't cut bottega," with the sad face and scissors emojis.

Katy Perry will be exiting American Idol after the current season [season 22]. She has been on the judging panel of the singing reality show for seven years.