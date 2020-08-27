It's A Girl For Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom. They Name Her Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom with Katy Perry (Image courtesy: katyperry )

Highlights UNICEF announced the big news on social media

Both Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors

"We are floating with love," said the couple in a joint statement

Congratulations, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The star couple welcomed their first child together- a baby girl and they named her Daisy Dove. Both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) Goodwill Ambassadors, which is why UNICEF's official Instagram account announced the news on social media with a photo. The post was later shared by Orlando Bloom. The priceless picture has Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom holding the baby's tiny hand. "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," read an excerpt from the post. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said in a joint statement.

The statement also focused on the social cause that the couple has extensively been working towards. The statement read, "We know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever."

Check out the post here:

Katy Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. However, the couple parted ways in 2012. The singer reportedly met The Lord Of The Rings actor, who was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, in 2016 and started dating him. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Orlando Bloom has a son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had reportedly planned a summer wedding in Japan but it has been rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic.