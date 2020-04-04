Katy Perry's Messy Gender Reveal: She And Orlando Bloom Are Expecting A Girl

Katy Perry shared this photo (courtesy katyperry)

Highlights Katy Perry shared a pic of Orlando Bloom

"It's a girl," she wrote

This is Katy Perry's first post about her pregnancy

After weeks of is she... isn't she, Katy Perry finally dropped the announcement that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl! This is her first ever confirmation about a gender reveal in what appears to be a rather messy Instagram post. We say messy because on Instagram, the pop queen shared an adorable photo of dad-to-be actor Orlando Bloom with some major pink cake frosting smeared on his face. But what the cake couldn't hide is the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor's glee - he can be seen smiling from ear to ear. "It's a girl," the Roar singer captioned the photo and added "Girls Run The World" as the location of her post. How cute is that!

Take a look at Katy Perry's post here:

Earlier in March, Katy made the pregnancy announcement with a brand new music video titled Never Worn White. She dedicated the lyrics - "Cause I've never worn white. But I want to get it right. Yeah, I really want to try with you" - to fiance Orlando Bloom. Later on Twitter, she confirmed her pregnancy by writing: "Omg! So glad I don't have to suck it in anymore" and added: "Or carry around a big purse. LOL." Orlando Bloom had dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section on her Instagram post.

omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

After that, Orlando Bloom shared his adorable post for the mom-to-be with a pun around his surname: "My babies blooming."

The couple are currently in lockdown at their home in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pregnant Katy Perry is binging on pickles.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. The couple were reportedly looking forward to a wedding in Japan in the summer of this year but looks like it has been rescheduled amid the coronavirus outbreak.