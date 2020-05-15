Katy Perry Bares Her Soul And Baby Bump In New Song Daisies

Katy Perry shared this photo (courtesy katyperry)

Katy Perry just dropped a new song titled Daisies, which is already a hit with fans. The 35-year-old singer, who is expecting a baby with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, had shared a bunch of photos on Instagram earlier as a teaser for the song, hinting that she will feature in Daisies with her baby bump. Later, sharing the song on her Instagram, the pregnant singer wrote: "I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. Daisies is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to going for your dreams now... especially the ones we left behind." Daisies is part of Katy Perry's upcoming studio album.

Daisies is an empowering song, in which Katy Perry sings about personal struggles, which will resonate with her fans. The singer dominates the frame through the course of the song and the retro filter on the music video adds a touch of magic to it. Towards the middle of the song, Katy Perry strips down while showering in a mountain spring as she sings these powerful words: "They said I'm going nowhere... tried to cut me out. Took those sticks and stone... show them I could build a house."

Katy Perry's pregnancy journey is turning out to be quite a musical one. She made the pregnancy announcement in March with a brand new music video titled Never Worn White, with rather suggestive lyrics. Her words - "Cause I've never worn white. But I want to get it right. Yeah, I really want to try with you" - appeared to be dedicated to Orlando Bloom. Later on Twitter, she confirmed her pregnancy by writing: "Omg! So glad I don't have to suck it in anymore" and added: "Or carry around a big purse. LOL."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. Speaking on a radio show recently, Katy hinted that she may be expecting her baby after the release of her fifth studio album, scheduled for August.