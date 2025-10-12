A Look At Diane Keaton's Hollywood Romances With Woody Allen, Al Pacino, Career And More

Hollywood legend Diane Keaton, best known for her iconic roles in Annie Hall and The Godfather films, has died at the age of 79.

"There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness," a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they responded to her home early in the morning and took a 79-year-old woman to a local hospital.

Diane Keaton's passing has saddened fans and industry colleagues alike. Here is everything you should know about the legendary actress:

Family

Diane Keaton was born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946. She was the oldest of her siblings – Randy, Dorrie and Robin. Her dad, Jack Newton Ignatius Hall, was a civil engineer, and her mom, Dorothy Deanne Keaton, stayed at home.

Education And Theatre

Diane Keaton started acting in school plays. She later studied drama in college but dropped out to move to New York. The star took her mother's maiden name, Keaton, when she started her theatre career.

Career

Acting: Diane Keaton got her big break in The Godfather (1972) as Kay Adams opposite Al Pacino. The actress reprised the role in The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III. Over the years, she became a respected Hollywood star. Her popular films include The First Wives Club, Father of the Bride, Baby Boom, and Something's Gotta Give. Most recently, she appeared in Book Club and its sequel, and even featured in Justin Bieber's 2021 music video for Ghost.

Direction: Diane Keaton directed a few projects, too. This includes the 1995 film Unstrung Heroes, the 1987 documentary Heaven, and the 2000 feature Hanging Up.

Awards

Diane Keaton won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Annie Hall (1977). She earned three more Oscar nominations for Reds (1981), Marvin's Room (1996), and Something's Gotta Give (2003). In 2004, the actress received the AFI Star Award at the US Comedy Arts Festival. The following year, the Hollywood Film Awards honoured her with a Lifetime Achievement award, and in 2014, Diane Keaton got another Lifetime Achievement Award at the Manaki Brothers Film Festival.

Dating Life

Diane Keaton never married. She was romantically linked to Warren Beatty, Al Pacino and Woody Allen. Her most public relationship was with Woody Allen. The duo collaborated on projects like Play It Again, Sam (1972), Love and Death (1975), and Annie Hall (1977).

In 2017, Diane Keaton told PEOPLE that she had a "crush" on Al Pacino while working together on 1971's The Godfather. They dated on and off through the '80s.

After splitting from Al Pacino, Diane Keaton dated Warren Beatty for five years. The actor-filmmaker even cast her in his 1981 film Reds, where they played on-screen love interests.

Kids

Diane Keaton adopted two children. Daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001.