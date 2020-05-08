Amazon Prime Announces Third Season Of Four More Shots Please!

A promotional poster of Four More Shots Please!. (Image courtesy: 4moreshotspls)

Highlights "We're looking forward to another groundbreaking season": Aparna

Devika Bhagat will write the third season

Tannishtha Chatterjee will direct all episodes of the new season

Amazon Prime Video has renewed Four More Shots Please!, their most watched Indian Original show, for a third season. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show's second season started streaming recently. The second season was directed by Nupur Asthana and headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. "The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark," said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are looking forward to another groundbreaking season," Aparna Purohit added.

Pritish Nandy said the new season will see the "unapologetically flawed girls" face "even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them."

"After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but men as well, together with Amazon Prime Video we are pleased to bring our viewers a third season. The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!" Nandy said.

Devika Bhagat, who wrote both the seasons, returns for the third season as well. Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogue will continue to be penned by Ishita Moitra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)