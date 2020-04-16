Wait, Did Kareena Kapoor Just Instagram Her Way Into A Four More Shots Please! Season?

How gorgeous are Kareena Kapoor and her besties? (courtesy therealkarismakapoor/)

Highlights Kareena shared a pic with her sister Karisma and their besties

She hinted she might be in a 'Four More Shots Please!' season

Kareena was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium'

How would you like to watch a fresh season of Four More Shots Please! with a renewed cast comprising real life BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora? You would love it, right? On Instagram, Kareena hinted that might just happen. We're so thrilled that we'll worry about the when and how later. Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform for Four More Shots Please!, dropped a comment on Kareena's photo of her besties and said: "Y'all deserve a separate show." And this is what she said in response: "I know where you are headed - you're suggesting Four More Shots Please! season 3, right?" We aren't jumping in joy, you are!

Take a look at Kareena's comment here:

Well, the makers of Four More Shots Please! quickly thought of a new poster as well if Kareena and her BFFs get a show of their own. Sharing it on their respective Instagram accounts, "I'm in! Provided an exotic destination is included," wrote Malaika while Karisma added: "Lol! Love this... thanks for brightening up our day!" Amrita wrote: "Haha this is just so cool! Never say never."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.

With her post, Kareena actually cried out loud about missing her friends in lockdown. She shared this uber-cool photo of waking through life in style with Karisma, Malaika and Amrita.

Meanwhile those missing her besties, can tune in to the second season of Four More Shots Please!, that will be available on Amazon Prime Video April 17 onwards. Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta (Damini), Kirti Kulhari (Anjana), Bani J (Umang) and Maanvi Gagroo (Siddhi) as four friends with complicated life issues, who eventually find solace in catching up with each other at a bar. The bar tender is played by a very handsome Prateik Babbar (we like).

Damini, Umang, Anjana and Siddhi will be with you shortly with another chapter of their lives. Till then, here's how much fun, craze and drama you can expect from the new season.

The first season of Four More Shots Please! was a directorial project of Anu Menon while Nupur Asthana has directed the new season.