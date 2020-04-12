'My Easter Bunnies For Life': Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's "Happy Easter" wish for her Instafam came with a happy picture of little munchkin Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena, who never fails to keep her fans updated on her daily routine during the coronavirus lockdown, shared another glimpse of her home diaries on her Instagram profile on Sunday and the picture has our heart. In the picture, her and Saif's 3-year-old son Taimur can be seen adorably dressed in a football-printed t-shirt while his face painting stole the cake. Baby Taimur's face can be seen painted to make his face look like a cute bunny - a red circle on his nose and black paint on his cheeks to look like a moustache. He also has paper-made ears tied to his face. Saif Ali Khan can be seen sitting on the floor behind Taimur, in the picture. Sharing the adorable picture, Kareena wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone." Referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Jab We Met actress added the hashtags "stay home" and "stay safe" to her post. Take a look:

Kareena, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing adorable sneak peek from her personal life on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Kareena shared a picture of herself wearing a necklace made of pasta made by Taimur - adorning the necklace, Kareena gave a twist to the popular Spanish farewell term "Hasta la vista" and wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan."

Here are a few glimpses of Kareena's lockdown diaries featuring Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released before the Coronavirus lockdown. The film will re-release in theatres once the COVID-19 threat gets subsided. Angrezi Medium also starred Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan. Kareena has a couple of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will co-star with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She also has Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha in her kitty.