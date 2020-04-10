Maanvi Gagroo Reveals She Was Asked To 'Compromise' To Get A Role In A Web-Series

Maanvi Gagroo shared this image. (courtesy maanvigagroo)

Maanvi Gagroo, who has been a part of several popular web-series such as TVF Tripling and Four More Shots Please!, recently recounted the experience where she was allegedly asked to "compromise" in order to get a role in a series. The 34-year-old actress, in an interview with Koimoi.com, revealed that she received a phone call from an unknown number, last year. She revealed that the budget was not up to her expectations, so the makers instantly "tripled" it but on a condition. "They told me the budget and I said, nahi yaar, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script, only if I'm interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss about money, dates and all. So he's like, we're asking people if they are okay with the budget. When I said nahi, it's less, he tripled the budget just in his next sentence. He said, I can give you this much also, but aapko compro (compromise) karna padega.," Maanvi told Koimoi.com.

Maanvi revealed that she was reasonably upset with the phone call. Ms Gagroo pointed out that she was "baffled" at how things function in the industry despite the #MeToo era. She added, "Suddenly I don't know what triggered me, I started abusing him. Told him aap phone rakho, how dare you? Mai police ko complaint kar rahi hu. I was really mad because in this pro imposed #MeToo era, I was baffled at how things like this still happen."

Maanvi Gagroo became a household name after featuring in the web-series TVF Pitchers. TVF Tripling, Four More Shots Please! and Made In Heaven added to her popularity. She made her acting debut with Disney's Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. She has also been a part of films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan andUdja Chaman. The actress will next be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please!.