Exclusive - "If Diversity Sells, They'll Embrace It; If It Doesn't, They Likely Won't": Maanvi Gagroo On The Entertainment Industry

Maanvi Gagroo, who is basking in the success of her latest offering Half Love Half Arranged Season 2, is known for her strong voice on embracing individuality and advocating for mental health and body positivity. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actress shared her perspective on the evolving conversation around body image in the entertainment industry and her personal connection with the shifts taking place. She also discussed the ongoing changes and challenges in how people are represented on screen.

"The conversation around body image in the industry is evolving, and it's heartening to see these issues being discussed more openly," Maanvi said. "It's becoming more common to see people of all shapes, sizes, and appearances, both men and women, being represented on screen. This shift is positive, and the fact that these conversations are taking place is a step forward," she added.

However, Maanvi was quick to note that the entertainment industry, while progressing, is still a "business". "It's important to acknowledge the reality that the entertainment industry is a business. If diversity and representation sell, they'll embrace it; if it doesn't, they likely won't. There's also a misconception about what diversity truly means. Often, people assume that being diverse on-screen means including a fat girl, a dark girl, a skinny girl, or a short girl - essentially ticking boxes based on physical traits. But that's not the point," she explained.

Maanvi further highlighted that true diversity should go beyond these physical labels. "If I'm cast as a fat girl, while I appreciate the opportunity, it still means I'm being seen primarily through that lens. The goal should be to move beyond such labels and allow characters to exist without being defined by their physical appearance unless it is important to the story," she said.

The actress gave examples of roles where her physical traits were integral to the plot, such as in Ujda Chaman, where she played an overweight character, a detail that was central to the storyline. Similarly, in projects like Half Love Half Arranged, Tripling and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, her weight wasn't a defining characteristic of the role. "These roles are especially meaningful to me because they highlight the importance of seeing actors beyond their physical appearance," Maanvi shared.

"It can be frustrating that actors are still often judged or categorised based on their looks rather than their talent or ability," she added.

However, she remains hopeful, acknowledging that the industry is gradually moving in the right direction. "That said, the industry is slowly moving in the right direction, and while there's still progress to be made, these are hopeful times," Maanvi concluded.