Pooja Bhatt Celebrates Major Milestone As She Turns 54: "My 10th Birthday Sober"

Pooja Bhatt has been vocal about her fight against alcoholism, and every year she marks one more year of sobriety as a milestone achieved. The actress, who turned 54 yesterday, took to social media to share a gratitude post.

She wrote, "Yesterday was special for more reasons than one. The tsunami of love received from all of you, for which I am truly grateful. The privilege of turning 54. But mostly, for the milestone of it being my 10TH BIRTHDAY SOBER."

"54 yrs of being. 10 years of TRULY living. Gratitude to the Universe for everything and more," concluded the actress.

When Pooja Bhatt Opened Up About Alcoholism For The First Time

Pooja Bhatt first opened up about battling alcoholism in an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2017. She said that if, at age 45, she hadn't quit drinking, she would have "drank [herself] to the grave". Pooja Bhatt revealed that she quit drinking on Christmas Eve 2016.

After talking about her battle with alcoholism, Pooja Bhatt frequently shared her sobriety milestones on social media with inspiring messages. In May 2018, she revealed on Instagram that a "stranger (her former wine supplier) rooted for her when some of her own wanted her to fail". She wrote: "I was moved beyond belief. I was probably one of the best customers this man once had, and here he was worried about me breaking my resolve not to drink. Some of my very own wanted me to fail, and here was this intimate stranger who was rooting for me to stick to my course."

The actress was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and R Balki's Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.