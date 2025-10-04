Keeping Up With The Kapoors: Arjun, Janhvi And Sonam's Fam-Jam Pics From Sister Anshula's Engagement

Boney Kapoor's daughter, social media influencer Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in July this year, in New York. The couple made the joint announcement via an Instagram post. They hosted an intimate function in Mumbai two days ago, attended by close family members.

What's Happening

Anshula Kapoor enjoyed an engagement ceremony surrounded by her family in Mumbai.

She shared a carousel of images featuring her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and her brother Arjun Kapoor. One of the pictures also included Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor joining the celebrations.

The caption read, "02/10/2025. This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favourite words have always been 'Always and Forever'- and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books; they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love... quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

"All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha," concluded Anshula Kapoor.

When Anshula Said "Yes" To Rohan

Back in July, Anshula penned a heartfelt note about her journey with Rohan-from meeting on a dating app to getting engaged in the picturesque setting of New York. In the photos, Rohan is seen proposing to Anshula, kneeling down, and the couple sealed the moment with a kiss. In other images, Anshula proudly displays her engagement rings.

Anshula wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1:15 am. We spoke until 6 am that morning. Somehow, even then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1:15 am India time!"

"And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel magical. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales, but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us."

Anshula added, "I'm engaged to my best friend-my safe place, my person."

In A Nutshell

Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share highlights from her intimate engagement ceremony with Rohan Thakkar earlier this week. The photos featured Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and other family members as well.

