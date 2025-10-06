Revision of voter lists is required before every election, and a review after the polls won't be in accordance with the law, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said today, countering the Opposition's offensive on the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar.



The poll body chief, who was in Patna for a two-day visit to oversee preparations for the upcoming election, spoke to the media this afternoon before leaving for Delhi.

Starting his address in Bhojpuri, Kumar said the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar led to the purification of the state's voter list after 22 years.

"We congratulate the voters of India. Thank you to everyone for the successful SIR process. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation," he said.