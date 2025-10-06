Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections at 4 pm today.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that voting for Bihar's 243 assembly seats will be completed by November 22, when the term of the current assembly ends.
Bihar BJP Chief's Burqa Remark, Deputy Chief Minister's Ghoonghat Parallel
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal's demand for the verification of burqa-clad voters during the upcoming Bihar election has sparked a massive row, with the RJD accusing the BJP of resorting to the politics of "hatred" and BJP's ally JDU distancing itself from the statement.
The verification of burqa-clad women at polling booths is among the several suggestions made by BJP chief Jaiswal during his meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar yesterday. "Tallying of faces of voters, especially burqa-clad women, must be ensured with respective EPIC cards so that only genuine voters get to exercise their franchise," he told the media after the meeting.
Representatives of all political parties are meeting the Chief Election Commissioner in Patna to offer inputs and suggestions regarding the upcoming election.
Bihar Voter List Revision In Accordance With Law: Election Body Chief
Revision of voter lists is required before every election, and a review after the polls won't be in accordance with the law, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said today, countering the Opposition's offensive on the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar.
The poll body chief, who was in Patna for a two-day visit to oversee preparations for the upcoming election, spoke to the media this afternoon before leaving for Delhi.
Starting his address in Bhojpuri, Kumar said the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar led to the purification of the state's voter list after 22 years.
"We congratulate the voters of India. Thank you to everyone for the successful SIR process. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation," he said.
Bihar Elections 2025: Special Intensive Revision Row
The Election Commission concluded the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and released the final electoral list on September 30 amid intense scrutiny and criticism by the Opposition. The data showed a significant drop in the number of voters - the total electorate decreased by approximately 38 lakh from 7.8 crore on January 1, 2025, to 7.42 crore in the final rolls. On the final list, 21.53 lakh names were added and 3.66 lakh were removed.
It also showed that male voters decreased by 3.8 per cent (15.5 lakh), while women voters faced a sharper decline of 6.1 per cent (22.7 lakh).
Bihar Elections 2025: NDA vs RJD vs Prashant Kishor
The electoral battle in Bihar will witness a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'Mahagathbandhan' - led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
The NDA currently holds 131 seats - BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two independents.
The Opposition has 111 seats - RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj will also make its debut, contesting all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar Election 2025: Voters At Each Polling Station Capped At 1,200
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told reporters that the number of voters at each polling station has been capped at 1,200 and that the serial number font and candidate photos - which used to be in black and white - will now be in colour.
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today
