Battleground Bihar: Election Dates To Be Announced Today

Election dates for Bihar will be announced by the Election Commission of India at 4 pm today.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has said that voting for Bihar's 243 assembly seats will be completed by November 22, when the term of the current assembly ends. Many political parties have urged the poll body to hold the election immediately after the 'Chhath Puja' festival - which will be celebrated at the end of October - to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed in other states return home for festivities.

Speaking partly in Bhojpuri at a press briefing on the preparations of the Bihar polls, Gyanesh Kumar said, "We congratulate the voters of India. Thank you to everyone for the successful SIR process. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation."

Gyanesh Kumar also told reporters that the number of voters at each polling station has been capped at 1,200 and that the serial number font and candidate photos - which used to be in black and white - will now be in colour.

The Chief Election Commissioner has countered the Opposition's offensive on the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, saying revision of voter lists is required before every election, and a review after the polls won't be in accordance with the law.

The electoral battle in Bihar will witness a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'Mahagathbandhan' - led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The NDA currently holds 131 seats - BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two independents. The Opposition has 111 seats - RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj will also make its debut, contesting all 243 seats in the state.

Political activity has intensified in the state, with the NDA and the Opposition holding massive campaigns. The two alliances have also been trading charges.

2020 Bihar Assembly Election

The 2020 assembly polls in Bihar were held in three phases amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The incumbent NDA retained power, forming the government with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. In 2022, Nitish Kumar cut ties with NDA and formed the government with the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'. In 2024, Kumar made another switch, breaking up with the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returning to his alliance with the NDA.

Here is a breakdown of the Bihar seat share in 2010, 2015, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the Bihar vote share in 2010, 2015, 2020

Bihar SIR row

The Election Commission concluded the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and released the final electoral list on September 30 amid intense scrutiny and criticism by the Opposition. The data showed a significant drop in the number of voters - the total electorate decreased by approximately 38 lakh from 7.8 crore on January 1, 2025, to 7.42 crore in the final rolls. On the final list, 21.53 lakh names were added and 3.66 lakh were removed.

It also showed that male voters decreased by 3.8 per cent (15.5 lakh), while women voters faced a sharper decline of 6.1 per cent (22.7 lakh).

The Opposition, questioning the timing of the revision, also held a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar led by Congress' Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.