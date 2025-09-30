Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Here's How To Check Final Voter List Published On September 30

Bihar Final Voter List 2025: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (September 30) published the final electoral roll for the Bihar Assembly elections. The total number of electors has come down by nearly 47 lakh to 7.42 crore from 7.89 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. The Bihar Voter List 2025 is now available and can be checked on the official portals.

"Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in #Bihar Successfully Completed #ECI thanks all the Electors of Bihar for making this exercise a Grand Success. Final Electoral Roll published today; includes nearly 7.42 crore electors," ECI said on X.

Follow These Steps To Access The Final Voter List:

1. Visit Official Websites: Head to ceobihar.nic.in or voters.eci.gov.in for the latest electoral roll.

2. SIR Final Electoral Roll: On ceoelection.bihar.gov.in, click on SIR Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.07.2025. Meanwhile, on voters.eci.gov.in, click on Download SIR Final Roll.

2. Select Details: Pick your district, assembly constituency, language and roll type (Final Roll 2025).

3. Search Options: You can search using your EPIC (Voter ID) number, mobile number (if registered), or by entering details like name, date of birth and father's name.

4. Download PDF: Select your polling station/part number, enter the captcha and download the electoral roll PDF. Click on the green highlighted box to download the SIRDraft Roll for full AC.

ECI said in a document that the SIR exercise was carried out in line with Article 326 of the Constitution & ECI's motto of "no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the Electoral rolls".

If any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the Electoral Roll, they can apply up to ten days before last date for filing nominations for the election.

If any person is not satisfied with the decision of ERO regarding an entry in the final electoral roll, they may, under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, file a first appeal before the District Magistrate and a second appeal before the CEO.