Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Walks Past His Car While Following Deepika Padukone. "Why Is He So Funny Around Her," Quips Internet

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone broke the Internet on Saturday morning when the exes shared a hug at the Mumbai airport. Another video, shared by a fan page, emerged showing Ranbir Kapoor forgetting his car while following Deepika Padukone at the Delhi airport.

What's Happening

In the viral video, Ranbir and Deepika are seen walking out of the airport, surrounded by their security personnel.

In the video, Deepika is seen walking ahead, while Ranbir closely follows her.

Ranbir seems distracted as he walks past his own car.

Only when Deepika reaches her car does Ranbir realise he has walked past his car.

The moment captured the Internet's attention.

A fan wrote, "What was happening to him, he looked lost whereas DP is just cool."

Another fan wrote, "He switched his mind off when he saw her."

An Instagram user captioned the video, "Why is he so funny around her?"

Jab Deepika Met Ranbir

The viral video on Saturday showed Deepika sitting on a buggy dressed in a grey co-ord set. Later, Ranbir arrived at the entry gate, and the two greeted each other with a friendly hug. They then sat together in the same cart and drove off.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Deepika shared that Ranbir cheated on her multiple times, which eventually led to their breakup. She said, "If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him (Ranbir) a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed."

Ranbir Kapoor also publicly acknowledged that he had cheated on Deepika. "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness," the actor said in an interview with Stardust.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Atlee's AA22 X A6 alongside Allu Arjun. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana next.

