Exes Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Share A Hug At Mumbai Airport. The Internet Is In Full Meltdown

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's heartwarming reunion has left fans delighted. The ex-couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The duo shared a warm hug as they sat together on an airport cart.

The video, shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account, showed Deepika sitting on a buggy dressed in a grey co-ord set. Later, Ranbir arrived at the entry gate, and the two greeted each other with a friendly hug. They then sat together in the same cart and drove off.

The encounter instantly sparked a flurry of reactions, given the history between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The two had a high-profile romance that began in 2007 and blossomed during the filming of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. However, their relationship came to an end in 2009.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Deepika shared that Ranbir cheated on her multiple times, which eventually led to their breakup. She said, "If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him (Ranbir) a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed."

Ranbir Kapoor also publicly acknowledged that he had cheated on Deepika. "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness," the actor said in an interview with Stardust.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Atlee's AA22 X A6 alongside Allu Arjun. Ranbir Kapoor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana lined up.