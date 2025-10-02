'We Love Trolling Each Other': Alia Bhatt On Her Natural Dynamic With The "Wonderful" Ranbir Kapoor

On the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, Alia Bhatt spoke about the beautiful friendship she shares with Ranbir Kapoor. She also revealed that they love trolling each other the most.

Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir Kapoor and how it was never seen through "rose-tinted glasses."

She shared, "My partner Ranbir and I have a very natural friendship. We never had a dewy-eyed, rose-tinted-glasses sort of relationship; it was always like best friends. I married him for a reason; he is wonderful to me and is a wonderful person. But 100% I love trolling him the most, and the one he loves trolling the most is me. So that is a very natural dynamic between two people."

When Kajol asked if things had changed after marriage, Alia Bhatt said, "Of course, now it has. It has changed after we had a daughter. We are a unit now-more of a unit than before."

Alia further revealed why she and Ranbir opted for an intimate wedding at home.

"We are homebodies, very socially awkward. We just wanted the closest people in our lives with us. I did not want to be attending to people at our wedding," she explained. While the couple did consider other venues, they ultimately decided to keep it personal. "We said we'll go on vacation to those places instead. So, we chose to get married at home and keep it super chill."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. They exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai, in the presence of family members and close friends. They welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 the same year.

