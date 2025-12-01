"So Edible": Deepika Padukone Drools Over Husband Ranveer Singh's Latest Look

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most gorgeous couples in Bollywood. From being spotted holding hands to dropping cute comments on each other's posts, their PDA is a fan favourite. Deepika's latest comment on Ranveer's post is no exception.

On Sunday, Ranveer gave fans a peek into his dashing avatar as he dropped pictures from the IFFI closing ceremony. Dressed in a black bandhgala, the actor completed his classy look with matching shoes and dark sunglasses. Reacting to Ranveer's post, wife Deepika Padukone commented, "Oh soo edible." Take a look at the post and Deepika's comment here:

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5 and boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, among others.

As per reports, the film is expected to have two parts. A report by Bollywood Hungama stated, "Dhurandhar's first part will arrive in cinemas on December 5, as is common knowledge. The makers want to release the second part in the first half of 2026, particularly in the summer. Accordingly, they have set their eyes on the May 29 slot. It is empty and hasn't been grabbed yet. This will give them the advantage of a solo release, just like the first part, which is arriving without any competition."

The same report also mentioned the film's length: "Dhurandhar Part 1's runtime is said to be around 3 hours and 32 minutes. The final runtime has been kept under wraps, but it's expected to be close to 3.5 hours. The process of acquiring the censor certificate has begun. Once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passes the film, the exact runtime will be confirmed."

Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.