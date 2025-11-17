How This Woman Lost 24 Kg Weight In 4 Months With A Simple Diet Plan

Losing weight can be a challenging task, especially when you are trying to avoid quick fixes. While discipline and consistency are the cornerstones, making mindful lifestyle choices is a priority.

Dishing out some much-needed inspiration, a woman named Jahnavi shared her amazing weight loss journey through a video uploaded on fitness expert Mac Singh's Instagram handle. She went from weighing 94 kgs to 70 kgs, shedding 24 kilos in just 4 months. Here's the secret to her transformation.

Early Morning Routine (6 am)

Soon after waking up, Jahnavi consumed amla (Indian gooseberry) juice with 5 almonds, ajwain (carom seeds), cinnamon water, soaked walnuts and methi (fenugreek) water with seed mixture.

Breakfast Routine (8 am)

For breakfast, Jahnavi ate millet dosa, chia seed smoothie, and moong dal idly.

Mid-Morning Routine (11 am)

At this hour, the fitness enthusiast resorted to seasonal fruits, a fruit smoothie and ragi (finger millet) malt.

Lunch Routine (2 pm)

Her lunch menu comprised simple, home-cooked dishes including rice, vegetable curry and curd, or millet pulao, mixed vegetable and raita. The third option was having roti, vegetable curry, green leafy dal and curd.

Snack Routine (4 pm)

For snacks, Jahnavi served herself a plate of boiled egg, bhel and black channa (chickpeas) chaat.

Dinner Routine (7 pm)

She finished her dinner early. Her diet included steamed chicken with vegetables, egg omelette and millet roti with vegetable curry.

Before Bed Routine (9 pm)

Before going to bed, Jahnavi sipped on wholesome drinks such as herbal tea or mint and coriander water.

