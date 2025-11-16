Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Trainer Debunks Weight Loss Myths, Shares "Easiest Way To Lose Body Fat"

Losing weight is a task easier said than done. In the world of quick fixes, it's easy to get swayed by trends. What we must remember is that getting back in shape requires discipline, consistency and patience.

Fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Bollywood celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, has explained why elaborate diet plans and excessive workouts yield no results. The health expert has dropped a video on Instagram, debunking fat loss myths and offering practical solutions to shedding those extra pounds.

Easiest Way To Lose Body Fat

Siddhartha Singh, in the clip, shared, “Let me tell you the easiest way to lose body fat. Do cardio every day, 40 to 50 minutes and then just let go of carbs. Do not even look at carbs. Now, this is something that everybody follows.”

He added, “I get so many client inquiries, and I ask them, 'What have you already tried to get better on your fitness journey?' And this is exactly what 99.9 per cent of people say. They do cardio and avoid eating carbs. Well, if that worked, then they would not have reached out to me, right? And yet, I have a lot of online clients who have tried this, and they have got no results.”

Sustainability Is The Key

Siddhartha Singh asked viewers to avoid opting for quick fixes and instead urged them to practice two simple habits.

He revealed, “The only way to lose fat is number one, do not try to lose it fast. And number two, sustainability. Start loving to work out. Start loving to eat healthy. That will automatically help you lose fat and gain muscle in the long run. Think sustainability. Think longevity. Do not go for quick fixes.”

Besides carbs, the lifestyle guru discouraged cutting down on sugar and choosing gluten-free foods for rapid weight loss. “The real fastest way to lose fat is to stop chasing fast results and start chasing sustainability,” he emphasises in the caption, stressing the importance of adhering to consistent, simple, structured and repeatable habits over extreme restrictions.