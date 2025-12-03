Can Sleeping With Onions On Your Feet Really 'Detox Your Body' And Boost Gut Health?

Social media gives birth to new health trends every other day, each promising to revolutionise our bodies and minds. From juice cleanses to skin taping, we have seen it all. The latest viral hack on the block is sleeping with onions on your feet. A content creator claimed that if you apply this hack before going to bed, it can help “detox your whole body overnight."

The video encouraged viewers to incorporate this nightly routine into their daily lives. The creator suggested that by placing onions on the soles of the feet while sleeping, individuals can rid their bodies of toxins and achieve a more balanced internal system.

Does The Hack Work

According to the National Onion Association, there is a lack of scientific evidence to substantiate the claim that a cut raw onion can absorb germs, toxins, or pollutants from the air. While onions do contain beneficial compounds like antioxidants and sulfur, placing them on the skin won't provide any detoxifying or anti-inflammatory benefits.

The idea of "detoxing" through the skin is largely a myth. The body's natural detoxification processes occur through organs such as the liver, kidneys, lungs and the skin's sweat glands – not through absorbing substances through the skin from external applications.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, Dr Jagadish Hiremath explained, "There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that placing onions on your feet can draw out toxins or influence the function of internal organs. The skin serves as a strong protective barrier and does not allow substances like plant compounds or food molecules to penetrate deep enough to reach the bloodstream or internal systems.”

Health Benefits Of Eating Onions

If you are looking to support your immune system, it may be better to eat your onions rather than stick them in your socks. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, onions are rich in Vitamin C. Regular consumption of the organosulfur compounds found in onions is also linked to potential cardiovascular health benefits.

A study published by the NCBI found that onions may help prevent and manage metabolic syndrome components such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. They can also improve insulin secretion and sensitivity, reduce cholesterol and regulate metabolism.