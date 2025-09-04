Gut Doctor Reveals 3 Reasons Why Even Healthy Foods Can Cause Bloating

We all experience bloating at some point in our lives. This painful and swollen feeling in our stomach is often caused by indigestion, gas or water retention, usually after eating. Bloating, however, is a problem when it becomes a regular affair, disrupting our daily life.

Recently, Dr Saurabh Sethi -- a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities -- uploaded a video on Instagram, explaining the top three causes of bloating.

Let's take a detailed look.

Diet

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, your diet plays a key role in bloating. "The biggest culprits are lactose, fructose, fructans, sorbitol, and other carbohydrates that your gut does not fully absorb. Even healthy foods can ferment in the digestive tract and trigger symptoms if you are sensitive," he shared, emphasising that it's not always junk food that is to be blamed.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Or Functional Dyspepsia

Another major cause of bloating after eating is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Functional Dyspepsia if "your gut is overly sensitive", claimed the doctor. He added, "The movement of your intestines is disordered, leading to gas trapping and belly distention, often linked with changes in your gut bacteria".

Constipation

The third common cause of bloating is constipation, says Dr Saurabh Sethi. "Even if you are going once a day, if your colon moves slowly, food sits longer. That means more fermentation, more gas build-up and more bloating," he further said.

In a separate social media entry, Dr Saurabh Sethi offered a peek into his morning habits for good gut health. They include drinking water before coffee, getting morning sunlight, focusing on morning breathwork, paying attention to a prebiotic boost, adding protein, fibre and probiotics to breakfast, eating without scrolling or watching something on the phone, taking a walk after breakfast and undergoing a "poop check daily".

On a concluding note, the doctor said "Morning habits set the tone for your gut all day. Pick 2-3 to start, then stack more over time".

In short, identifying the root causes of bloating is the first step to keeping it at bay.

