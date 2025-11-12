Which Banana Is The Healthiest? AIIMS-Trained Gut Doctor Picks From Green, Yellow And Spotted

Bananas are a powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins. An instant energy booster, these fruits are loaded with fibre, play an important role in gut health and improve heart health, and even fight diseases like anaemia. Additionally, you can whip up several scrumptious dishes and beverages with bananas as the star ingredient, getting the best of both worlds - taste and nutrients.

With that being said, do you know that the nutritional value of bananas changes as they ripen?

Recently, California-based gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who has been trained at the AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, posted a video on Instagram, highlighting the stages of banana ripening. In his post, Sethi explained the nutritional composition of each stage.

“If you are eating bananas, which stage is the healthiest?” he captioned the post.

Four Stages Of Banana Ripening

Green Bananas: According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, green bananas are high in resistant starch, which is a prebiotic that feeds on the good gut bacteria. “About three and a half grams of fibre and only 10 grams of sugar per 100 grams,” he said.

Slightly Green Bananas: The second stage is when the bananas turn into a slightly darker shade of green. As per the gastroenterologist, these fruits have “around 2.5 grams of fibre per 100 grams, with starch breaking down and potassium increasing”.

Fully Yellow Bananas: The Harvard-trained expert shared that fully yellow bananas, which are pretty commonly found in the markets, are “lower in resistant starch”, but they are richer in essential nutrients like Vitamin C, B5, and antioxidants. “It is easier to digest, and it is great as a pre-workout snack,” said the doctor.

Brown Spotted Bananas: The fourth and final stage is when the bananas turn brown and speckled. “It is the sweetest, about 17 grams of sugar per 100 grams. Fibre drops slightly, but antioxidants peak,” pointed out Sethi, adding that these bananas are perfect for making smoothies.

On a concluding note, Sethi revealed that “when it comes to gut and blood sugar health, slightly green bananas win”.

Pick your favourite banana type.