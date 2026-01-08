Priyanka Chopra's Fierce Pirate Avatar From <i>The Bluff</i> Out, Nick Jonas Calls Her 'Incredible'

Priyanka Chopra treated fans to some of her looks from her upcoming film, The Bluff. The actress will portray Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate with a complex past, in the film scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

About Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff

Ahead of the release, Priyanka shared a series of intense stills from the movie on social media. The images show her in a blood-stained, battle-ready look as a former pirate, now living a quieter life as a mother. The character's journey promises to be both physically demanding and emotionally layered.

Priyanka captioned her post, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.(sic)". Take a look at the post here:

Nick Jonas also reacted to Priyanka's post. He wrote, "Can't wait for the world to see how absolutely incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie (sic)."

Set in the late 1800s, The Bluff follows Ercell Bodden, once feared as "Bloody Mary," who escapes her brutal crew and starts a new life in the Cayman Islands. Her past, however, catches up with her when her old crew hunts her down, forcing her to confront the violent world she left behind.

The film is backed by the Russo Brothers' AGBO Studios in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. The cast also includes Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, along with Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.



