Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals The Ultimate Deal-Breaker For Her In A Relationship

What is that one aspect that actor Tamannaah Bhatia will never compromise on in a relationship?

In a recent interview with Yuvaa, the actor detailed the essential qualities she expects in her partner, including what is a complete deal-breaker for her.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who was previously in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma, said she can't tolerate lies in a relationship.

"Mujhse na jhooth bardaasht nahi hota. Like, I think I am okay with knowing if something has gone wrong, or if there is a mistake or if there is a problem. I'm all for problem solving. You commit a murder, I'll help you cover up, you know. But I just feel like I'm not very good at handling people who lie," she said.

She added, "It just really makes me very angry when people lie to my face and think that I'm stupid enough to believe it. I think that's the bigger problem, that if people think you're stupid. It's not about the lying, either. It's about you thought that I'll fall for this sh**".

In a previous interview with NDTV, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke candidly about the kind of life partner she hopes to become in her future relationship.

"I'm trying to work on becoming a great life partner. So that's my quest at the moment. I want to be that life partner that someone feels like they have done some good karma in their past life, that's why I have come into their life. Whoever the lucky person is, I am working for it. The package shall arrive soon," she added.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sparked dating rumours back in 2023, when they were first spotted together at a party. The couple made their relationship public later that year during the promotions of their web series, Lust Stories 2. They were often spotted at social events and movie dates.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma broke up earlier this year.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Coach Shares 3 Mistakes Women Make In The Gym