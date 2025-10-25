Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness Coach Shares 3 Mistakes Women Make In The Gym

Regular gym workouts ensure strength, stamina and overall fitness. They not only help you get back in shape but also boost your mood, keeping stress and anxiety at bay. However, exercises should be done correctly with the right form and technique to achieve the desired results.

On Friday, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness coach Siddhartha Singh shared a video on Instagram, explaining “three worst mistakes women make” while sweating it out at the gym. Let's take a look:

3 Worst Mistakes Women Make In The Gym

Changing Workouts Every Week: "You do something for a week, then look at yourself in the mirror and decide that it is not working for you. But results are found by doing the same things, every day consistently," emphasised Siddhartha Singh.

Copying Other People: The fitness expert discouraged following a gym routine inspired by how fit or lean someone else is. Siddhartha Singh explained that, "the truth is, what they do is according to their body, and you need to follow something that is made according to your body."

Lifting Too Light: The third mistake pointed out by Siddhartha Singh was lifting weights that are too light, which he claimed is a very common sight at the gym. "Light wraps are for toning up and heavy weights are for bulking up is a myth that was busted 50 years ago. If the last 2-3 reps do not feel hard, the weight is too light. Muscle tone needs tension, not just movement," he stated.

Previously, the fitness coach highlighted “three worst exercises for your core.”

Sit-Ups: As per Siddhartha Singh, sit-ups "do absolutely nothing for your core. The only thing this is going to give you is a strained neck and high chances of an upper back injury."

Russian Twist: Siddhartha Singh pointed out that this activity could "massively overload your lower back”, leading to injuries “and a lot of wasted time."

Side Bend: The fitness trainer warned that "side bends can actually make your waist look bigger and thicker" as this exercise trains your obliques.

The three workouts he recommended instead were side planks, dead bugs and the Pallof press.