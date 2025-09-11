Exclusive: After Break Up With Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Says She Is Trying To Become "A Great Life Partner"

Tamannaah Bhatia is in a reflective phase. Promoting her new Amazon Prime Video show Do You Wanna Partner with co-star Diana Penty, the actor spoke candidly about the kind of life partner she hopes to become and the importance of friendships in her life.

"I'm trying to work on becoming a great life partner. So that's my quest at the moment. I want to be that life partner that someone feels like they have done some good karma in their past life, that's why I have come into their life. Whoever the lucky person is, I am working for it. The package shall arrive soon," Tamannaah said.

The two actors' headline Do You Wanna Partner, a series about two best friends who start a business together and navigate the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

Diana admitted the show altered her perspective on working with friends.

"I used to think best friends should never do business together. And I believed it for the longest time. But I feel like after doing this show, there's a part of me that feels that you can. Yeah, it could be a lot of fun, actually, to partner with your best friend because there's so many things you don't have to really spell out and explain to each other. So much of that effort has just been cut out because, you know, you're saving time," she said.

Tamannaah revealed she has tried to convince her best friend to go into business with her, but without success.

"I mean, I have really suggested my best friend to do business with me, but she completely refuses. So, I can't convince my own best friend. And here I am at Prime Video trying to convince an entire nation and everyone overseas also that we do business with your best friends," she laughed.

Her best friend Billy is a makeup artist.

"Well, she's a makeup artist, so I always told her, let's do makeup. But, yeah, she doesn't want to do business with me," Tamannaah added.

Both actors spoke about the role of girlfriends in their lives. Tamannaah shared how her friends Pragya and Billy make time for her despite her busy schedule.

"I was on set, shooting a song and both of my, very dear friends, Pragya and Billy, just came to set to meet me. They knew I will hardly be able to sit with them or talk to them. But they just came to spend 15-20 minutes with me. That made my day," she said.

Diana, meanwhile, summed up her approach to friendship, "For me, I like my friendships to be chill, non-dramatic, no ego. In fact, low maintenance friends for me are the best friends. I love friends you can hang out with and do nothing. It's still cool and okay and not awkward and there's no pressure."

As the two actors promote a show about friendship and partnership, their off-screen camaraderie reflects the same values, loyalty, low drama, and making time for the people who matter most.

