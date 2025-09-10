Tamannaah Bhatia's Reaction To Every Man Who Doubted Her: "Always Imagined Him In A Saree"

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for the release of Amazon Prime's Do You Wanna Partner, where she will be seen alongside Diana Penty. The actress recently spoke about how she would react every time a man made her feel "she did not have much to contribute" or "he had the final say".

What's Happening

Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about holding her own in a male-dominated film industry all these years.

She told The Hollywood Reporter India, "Whenever a man tried to make me feel like he had the final say in things and I had nothing to contribute, I'd always imagined him in a saree or a really glamorous outfit! And then I'd think he'd look really bad in it. That's when I realised - what I can do, he can't. So they will need me. That gave me immense courage to pull off what I do, because I feel like what a woman can do, only a woman can do."

She continued, "Nobody gives you work because you're a nice person. People give you work because you bring something to the table. In the long run, it's better to actually put what's on your mind in front of people. When they see an idea bloom into something that works for the script or the story, it tends to work in your favour. Worrying too much about how people will feel often just dims your opportunity to contribute and is quite counterproductive."

About Do You Wanna Partner

The plot revolves around the lives of best friends Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty), who take the plunge into the start-up world with one bold idea - launching their own craft beer brand.

Helmed by Collin D'Cunha and Kumar, the project also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles. Do You Wanna Partner is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 12, 2025.

In A Nutshell

