Angelina Jolie's Glittering Nude Gown Steals The Spotlight At Cannes Film Festival 2025

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is in full swing, and the red carpet has never looked more glamorous. With global icons making stylish appearances and delivering one head-turning moment after another, fashion lovers are feasting on a buffet of couture, shimmer and cinematic flair. From bold silhouettes to classic elegance, this year's festival is serving some of the best sartorial statements in recent memory.

And just when we thought things could not get any more iconic, Angelina Jolie made her grand return to Cannes, over a decade since her last appearance, and proved that some comebacks are so worth the wait. On Day 3 of the festival, the global icon stepped out like royalty for the world premiere of Ari Aster's Eddington, and let's just say that she owned the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie chose a breathtaking nude gown from Brunello Cucinelli, which is a label she is famously loyal to for its refined, quiet luxury aesthetic.

This gown, however, was anything but quiet. The sparkling thread embroidery lit up the festival, and the structured A-line skirt gave the whole look a touch of regal drama. The strapless design, cinched bustier and floor-grazing hem all worked in harmony to create a silhouette that screamed modern elegance.

Of course, Angelina Jolie did not stop there. The actress brought the bling with dazzling diamond accessories from Chopard, a pear-cut pendant necklace, teardrop earrings and a ring.

The diva's makeup and hair game was equally strong. Soft waves parted to the side, a sultry wine-red manicure, muted smokey eyes, winged liner, feathery brows and a glowing rose-pink lip sealed the deal.

With this look, Angelina Jolie told the world how comebacks are made, in the most fashionable way possible. We can not wait to see what the diva serves next as she continues to grace Cannes with her timeless elegance and undeniable star power.

