For Mother-Of-6 Angelina Jolie, Her "Happiness" Lies In Her Children

Angelina Jolie has been a Hollywood mainstay since her silver screen debut in the 80s. Since then, the star has branched out into directing movies like Unbroken and even launching her own fashion label Atelier Jolie in 2023. Amongst all the titles Angelina holds; from Oscar-winning actress to former UN Goodwill Ambassador, the one she holds most dear is that of a mother. The actress is a mother to six children with her former husband Brad Pitt and it's the role she cherishes the most of all. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Angelina shares a glimpse into the meaning of motherhood while speaking about her upcoming movie Maria, which is centred around opera singer Maria Callas.

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox at the 2024 Governors Ball

Photo Credit: AFP

On being asked what could be compared to Maria's love for singing in her own life, Angelina promptly replied, "My motherhood! It's my happiness. You can take everything else away from me (but) nothing else matters."

Though her sons Maddox and Paxton worked on the film, Angelina revealed more about her children's aspirations, saying, "My boys were on set, which was amazing. None of my children want to be in front of the camera. They're quite private. They weren't born with privacy so I hope they can have that as they grow."

Angelina was recently spotted making a rare red carpet appearance with her son Knox at the 2024 Governors Ball, which made for stylish and sweet moment to see them come together.

